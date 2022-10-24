Where It All Went Wrong for The New York Yankees

There were only two true performers in this group that stood above the rest. Harrison Bader has become a postseason legend for this team, mashing five home runs with a 1.262 OPS in his 30 at-bats. He was magnificent. The other is Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo had an incredible nine games, racking up eight hits and coming through in the clutch numerous times. Both deserve zero slander for this dumpster fire of an offense.

Gleyber Torres has been an incredibly streaky hitter in 2022. At the All-Star break, he racked up a 125 wRC+ and seemed to have found his groove after a poor 2021. He fell off a cliff shortly after that but had a monumental month of September which provided much optimism about the second baseman. Yet again, he fell apart.

Torres struck out 10 times in 34 AB’s, getting on-base nine times. To go along with a poor bat, he cost the Yankees the game last night on a potential double play ball when he misplaced the throw to Isaiah Kiner-Falefa at second. The Yankees have been very protective of Gleyber, opting to hold onto the player and give him numerous chances to impress consistently. It hasn’t happened.

Back onto Kiner-Falefa, the trade which brought him and third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Bronx back in March has aged like expired milk. Falefa didn’t have a horrendous postseason compared to the rest, but key defensive errors dragged the team down very similarly to the regular season. The team was obviously not confident in the player’s defensive ability, starting two other players at his position in the exact same series.

Donaldson on the other hand, has been a consistent defender at third, one of the best in the league. But his offensive production severely dipped in 2022 and was even more evident in both these series’. Josh Donaldson was the only player to strike out more than Aaron Judge with 16 punchouts in 29 AB’s. For those of you who like numbers, that’s over 50% of the time. He was brutal at the plate, squandering away so many opportunities for the Yankees. What a disaster of a trade.