With Promotion, Griffin Conine Brings Energy, Potential to Miami Marlins

Monday gave Griffin Conine a chance to wrap his head around what it takes to be a big league player, something that he said he learned a lot from his father about through the years.

“There’s never been pressure from him,” the younger Conine said about his dad. “I think all the pressures come from myself and internal and being hard on myself. I think he helps balance that out for me, and never piles on with any of that.

“It’s mostly just trying to ease up and make sure it’s the same game and all of that. I think I heard that the most out of everyone. It seems like everyone I talked to, they kept telling me it’s the same game, so it’s about just trying to control everything.”

That’s exactly the approach Connor Norby, who also made his MLB debut earlier this season before being traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Marlins, passed along to Griffin Conine when he saw him in the clubhouse on Monday.

“I told him, first of all, it’s the first day and your first game is kind of just like a just a whirlwind. You can’t really prepare for it,” Norby said. “You try to almost just survive the day. But I also told him to dumb the game down as much as you can. Simplify it to the extreme basics if you have to.”

It’s that simplification that could help Griffin Conine keep his momentum going after a strong Triple-A campaign. The 27-year-old Conine has been a tear this season, getting the call after slashing .268/.350/.475 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 385 Triple-A at-bats this season.