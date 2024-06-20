Gerrit Cole Has Arrived to Make the Yankees That Much Better

Gerrit Cole's 3Ks in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/zUw3Fjdwjt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 20, 2024

Cole returned in the fourth and added two more strikeouts to his ledger. Anthony Santadar and Colton Cowser both went down swinging, both on a fastball. Cole had officially found his grove but was cautiously pulled after surrendering a hit to begin the fifth.

Gerrit Cole ⛽️



4th and 5th Ks pic.twitter.com/0vJ42eOtiI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 20, 2024

While it’s only one start and four innings, Yankee fans should be excited about what they saw Wednesday night. Cole posted a 31% CSW% without any concerning red flags. No signs of laboring or frustration, but instead poise and confidence. While it was not perfect, and his velocity was down a bit, the outing went well for someone who hasn’t pitched since September.

What Does Cole’s Return Mean for the Yankees

The Yankees are in first place and their 51 wins are the most in baseball. Their rotation before the Cole addition did not have a pitcher with an ERA over 3.40. Carlos Rodon has made a strong return, Nestor Cortes has put a frustrating 2023 behind him, and Luis Gil has broken out to the tune of a 2.03 ERA across 14 starts. The rotation is looking like the best in baseball and now replaces an injured Clarke Schmidt with a Cy Young winner.

Not only are the Yankees getting back one of the best pitchers in baseball, but they are now able to manage the rotation much more comfortably. Once Clarke comes back, the team can pivot toward limiting Gil’s innings. Gil had Tommy John surgery in 2022 and has already nearly tripled his innings from 2022-2023. A move to the bullpen is not out of the question.

Although the Yankees have had sustained success, and even 100 win seasons, in recent memory, they haven’t really felt like “THE Yankees” in awhile. The team that bullies their way to the postseason and targets your favorite teams star in a trade. A true powerhouse and clear favorite. That changes now.

This Yankees team has a certain moxie to them. An elite rotation, star power, and Jasson Dominguez in their back pocket. Sure, there’s areas for improvement. The now Anthony Rizzo is swirling, Gleyber Torres underperforming, and their bench could use some help. But, doesn’t it feel different?