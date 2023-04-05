Will Gerrit Cole Finally Win His Cy Young This Year?

If you wiped my memory of every active ballplayer, plopped me down in front of MLB.tv on Opening Day, and asked me to identify the best pitcher in baseball, I think I’d have picked Gerrit Cole. I’m not entirely confident in that assessment – there’s a compelling case to be made for Shohei Ohtani or Dylan Cease – but I’m sticking with my answer.

Cole tossed six scoreless in his season debut, striking out 11. His four-seam was brilliant, topping out at 99.5 mph. His changeup was the perfect complement to his fastball, and his slider was a potent putaway pitch. He earned multiple whiffs with all three pitches for a grand total of 17 on the afternoon.

Even when the opposing team could put the ball in play, it didn’t make much difference. The Yankees ace kept the ball on the ground, not allowing a single barrel or extra-base hit. Cole was absolutely masterful, simple as that.

After his dominant performance on Opening Day, I couldn’t help but wonder: is this finally his year? Will Gerrit Cole take home the American League Cy Young Award in 2023? I certainly wouldn’t bet against him.