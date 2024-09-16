Gavin Lux is Riding a Hot Streak into the Stretch Run

Gavin Lux hasn’t had it easy in his big league career since being a prized prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ system.

After a 61 wRC+ and 0.0 fWAR season in a 19-game stint in the COVID shortened 2020 season followed by 102 game season in 2021 where he posted a 90 wRC+ and a 1.0 fWAR, according to FanGraphs, Lux didn’t exactly hit the ground running.

But then 2022 came and in 129 games that year Lux would go on to hit .276 with a 2.7 fWAR and 113 wRC+. He was starting to prove he was finally more than just a replacement-level player.

Then came spring training 2023 and killed all the momentum Lux built the year prior. He suffered a right knee injury and found his season over before it even began.