Five Things the Giants Must Do to Get Back to Contention

After putting together one of the busier offseasons this past winter, it seemed that the San Francisco Giants were ready to make a push for the NL West. The big, bad Dodgers, Padres and even the Diamondbacks all stood in their way, but an active offseason provided a ton of hope.

Then the regular season unfolded and the organization was left with an 80-82 finish, good for fourth place in the division. This is not where they wanted to be at by any stretch of the imagination, and they appear to have enter a free fall from their 107-win showing back in 2021.

Change is coming to the Giants in the upcoming offseason, and some of it has already begun to come into effect. Starting at the top, the team welcomed back one-time face of the franchise Buster Posey as their new president of baseball operations. He will bring some new blood into the front office and he’s going to have an agenda to quickly get this team back into contention.

Having to compete with the Dodgers, Padres and Dbacks is no small feat. Posey is going to have his hands full as he looks to put the puzzle together that is 2025 contention.