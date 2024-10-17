Five Things the Detroit Tigers Need to Do to Return to the Playoffs
Fresh off their magical run to make the playoffs, the Tigers enter the offseason with healthy expectations for the first time in a long time.
Well, that was a fun season wasn’t it? Or should I say a fun last two months.
The Tigers improbable run to the postseason, first round sweep, and pushing the Guardians to an elimination game surely was not on your bingo card. The Tigers, for the first time in roughly a decade, left you with positive memories you’ll never forget.
However, we all need to be honest about this run and roster. I think it is fair to say it is not a sustainable way of winning, and that’s okay. It was what needed to be done at the time and now there is an offseason to adjust.
The expectation was hardly a playoff berth, especially once we saw how much the division improved. Now, expectations have changed and a return to the postseason is the expectation and the front office has some work to do in order to reach that goal.
The “let’s see what we have in player xyz” should be much fewer and far between than previous years. Playing bench/role players 100+ games also needs to be limited compared to years past.
The Tigers have a foundation and beginning of a core group, and now needs to upgrade in multiple spots. Although the list could be longer, here’s my five most important offseason needs in order for Detroit to return, and hopefully go further, in 2025.
1. Add to the Rotation
Back in the spring a primary topic of discussion was having too many starters. Well, it did not take long before the Tigers had too few starters. Flaherty was traded, Casey Mize and Reese Olson dealt with injury, Matt Manning ultimately was on the outside looking in, and Kenta Maeda earned himself a demotion to the bullpen.
Heading into 2025 there are few guarantees, plenty of questions, and a strong need. I think the easiest way to paint the picture of the current rotation, instead of assigning numbers one through five, is to put these players in different buckets. This allows for some fluctuation.
A– The Ace or number two. Top end guys who have established themselves as just that. Not “has potential to be a top end start”, but players who have proved it.
B– The middle of the rotation, number three type. This bucket can include some projection, less establishment, and can flirt between between a number two to number four. Example would be the Flaherty signing, before we saw what he became in Detroit.
C– Back end options who are likely out of a playoff rotation. Your innings eater, young guy with question marks, or potentially pitchers who could land in the bullpen.
D – Depth players who could play themselves into bucket C, or could not see but a few starts. Can range from high end prospect who might be a year away to a waiver claim level pitcher.
|Name
|Bucket
|ERA/FIP
|Contract
|Tarik Skubal
|A
|2.37 / 2.38
|ARB 2 | FA after 2026
|Reese Olson
|B
|3.53 / 3.17
|Pre-Arb
|Jackson Jobe
|B
|1.95 / 3.16 (AA)
|Pre-Arb
|Casey Mize
|C
|4.49 / 3.95
|$3.1 mil ’25 (club) | ARB 3 ’26
|Keider Montero
|C
|4.76 / 5.15
|Pre-Arb
|Sawyer Gipson Long
|C
|INJ
|Pre-Arb
|Kenta Maeda
|C
|6.09 / 4.96
|$10 Mil ’25 | FA ’26
|Brant Hurter
|C
|2.58 / 3.03
|Pre-Arb
|Ty Madden
|C
|4.30 / 3.99
|Pre-Arb
|Matt Manning
|D
|4.88 / 4.21
|Pre-Arb
|Jaden Hamm
|D
|2.64 / 3.09 (A+)
|Pre-Arb
|Troy Melton
|D
|5.10 / 4.42 (AA)
|Pre-Arb
At first glance, there’s plenty of options. In previous years, this would be fine and you see what happens. But, expectations have shifted. As you can see, I only have three players in the A or B bucket, and Jobe is based off projection. He could easily fall to C.
The Tigers need to add a pitcher who can slot in near the top of the rotation. This doesn’t mean a $30 million arm, but rather a similar move to the Flaherty one last winter.
Personally, I would prefer to go the free agent route rather than trading but the options are limited, or expensive and likely multi-year deals.
Walker Buehler is a name that will be brought up. He had a rough year coming back from injury but offers upside and the idea of a one-year deal feels more likely. He threw seven different pitches last year and I wonder if the Tigers think they could tinker with his sinker and slider/sweeper to find his old form.
Another name is Nick Pivetta. Pivetta spent the past few years with Boston and has strikeout stuff. His slider saw a significant movement change in 2023 and the Tigers pitching staff might see something they could work with.
Regardless of who they target, Detroit needs another veteran in this rotation. Someone who could fall into the B bucket and take the pressure off Montero and Jobe to make significant jumps in 2024. I think they have a great bit of depth and back end options, even upside, but need more stability to protect against the variations of young pitchers.
2. Upgrade the Corner Infield
We knew third base was going to be a future problem for some time. Now, with the struggles Spencer Torkelson has had, both corner spots are up in the air. I know the Torkelson discussion is a big one, but let’s make it simple.
Through 361 games, Torkelson has slashed .221/.300/.392 good for a 95 wRC+. Even in his 31 home run season, he didn’t offer much more than power. It’s time for either an upgrade or serious competition.
I do not see the Tigers pursuing Pete Alonso or trading for Vlad Guerrero Jr., but Christian Walker fits well. He’ll be entering his age-34 season and should not command a long-term deal. With Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno potentially moving to first, a long-term deal is unlikely to be a target. Walker brings power and is a plus fielder, and should not be out of the Tigers price range.
At third, the options vary as well. Alex Bregman is the big name and his connection with Hinch makes sense. He had a slow start to the season but bounced back and has been one of the most consistent hitters at third for some time. I’d like the Tigers to pursue him, but I do wonder how many years, and and what cost, the Tigers are willing to go. I’d lean towards Bregman being unlikely.
Eugenio Suarez could be an option in a similar route that Walker is, but let’s not rule out a trade.
The Phillies have had their ups and down with Alec Bohm who is only 27 years old, is a good hitter with not a lot of power, but is an interesting option that fits. Baltimore’s Ramon Urias is much less inspiring, not a very good defender, but at the very least fits the need plus cost to acquire.
The way I see it, one of first or third gets a significant upgrade and the other is patched up with added competition. Bringing in veterans like Wilmer Flores or Brandon Drury on cheap bounce back deals might not get you excited, but are definitely in the realm of possibilities. Also, get Justyn-Henry Malloy and even Kerry Carpenter first base mitts.
3. Address the Back End of the Bullpen
What the Tigers bullpen did down the stretch and into the playoffs was nothing short of remarkable. This is not to take anything away from those pitchers, but I think there’s a need for a high leverage arm or closer.
While Jason Foley has done an admirable job, you need a guy you can lean on in the ninth to get a strikeout when needed. A pitcher with more swing and miss stuff than Foley. Also, adding this type of pitcher would move Foley back to his old role where he performed better.
The free agent options are slim, aging, and somewhat risky. While this is an obvious need finding the answer is much more difficult. Even if someone like Devin Williams becomes available, do we think the Tigers will be the highest bidder? Because I doubt they are. I’ll take the easy way out here and say the coaching staff has shown enough to make me trust that they will find the right answer.
4. The Javy Baez/Shortstop Situation
The quotes that came out of Scott Harris’ press conference about Javy Baez brought about frustration from the fan base.
Essentially, Harris said Javy will be back and have a role as righty bats are a need. Which is exactly what you should say about a player under contract for multiple season after 2025. His words in October are not guaranteeing anything.
Bringing Baez into spring training will happen. You are already paying him and you should collect all the information you can.
However, I highly doubt he will show any type of resurgence. What have we seen in three seasons that makes you believe he will find his stroke again? Ultimately, the Tigers need to make sure they are in a position to potentially move on from Baez by Opening Day.
Trey Sweeney showed he can at least be an average player, a stop gap for now, and an upgrade from what we have seen from Baez. However, there needs to be more. Ryan Kriedler is not the answer, Eddys Leonard is a big question mark and more of am Andy Ibanez role either way, and Zach McKinstry is too similar to Sweeney.
Before we dive into options, I don’t see the Tigers adding a big money free agent on top of the money owed to Baez. That would be a ton of money allocated to one position when other needs still exist.
I doubt the Cubs would be ready to move Nico Hoerner, but if so, he’s at $11 million this year and $12 next year. Not all that different from free agent Ha-Song Kim’s abilities, and comes with a shorter term commitment. Geraldo Perdomo could be squeezed out in Arizona but doesn’t offer much offense.
Detroit is likely to roll with a combination of Sweeney and Baez, although I personally would rather replace Baez. Even if it means signing a one-year veteran who doesn’t offer much, I’m sure they would still bring more to the plate than Baez, who will be coming off of injury and a 43 wRC+.
5. Add a Righty(ish) Outfield Bat
I know you are probably wondering why I haven’t slotted the Tigers in for adding any big names or contract to this point. Well, here we go. I’ve been banging the drum for some time for the Tigers to target Anthony Santander this offseason.
Santander will enter his age-30 season coming off 44 home runs, a .235/.308/.506 slash, and 129 wRC+. He’s been a consistent power hitter for a few seasons now and although he’s not a complete player, he fits the Tigers needs.
With such a heavy lefty lineup and a manager who prefers to play platoon splits, bringing in Santander, a switch-hitter, in the middle of your lineup makes it difficult for the opponent to force your hand by bringing in a lefty. You can sandwich him between a number of players including Riley Green and Kerry Carpenter which gives you legit run producers.
Defensively, Santander is weak. However, he has played some first in his career and can either eventually be moved there, DH, or allow Carpenter to DH and Santander to fill right until Max Clark is ready. This move pushes Wenceel Perez to the fourth outfielder role and Matt Vierling to super utility.
Another potential option is Tyler O’Neil. He comes with more swing and miss and in my opinion is a higher risk signing, but is a righty bat with pop. He’s had a history of injuries mixed with up and down performance which is why he is distant second to Santander in my eyes.
A righty bat is needed in order to help balance the lineup. You cannot rely on Justyn-Henry Malloy becoming the answer, but he definitely will be in the mix.
Conclusion
The Tigers 2024 season was magical but hardly repeatable without upgrades.
Of course, some upgrades will come through player development and time on task, but even then external players will need to be brought in. Realistically, I think Detroit will acquire one significant bat and a starting pitcher, along with a couple of improvements on the fringes.
I know that most fans have aspirations for a bigger offseason, but predictively speaking, I do not see several big moves happening.
The messaging from Scott Harris has often been focused on development and improvement from within and with the organization having one of the best farm system, I do not see them loading up a roster of free agent veterans.
I do think the path forward for a better roster, with realistic payroll expectations, is very possible and likely. For the first time in far too long, offseason discussion is centered on returning to the postseason. A welcomed change.