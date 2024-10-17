Five Things the Detroit Tigers Need to Do to Return to the Playoffs

The “let’s see what we have in player xyz” should be much fewer and far between than previous years. Playing bench/role players 100+ games also needs to be limited compared to years past.

The Tigers have a foundation and beginning of a core group, and now needs to upgrade in multiple spots. Although the list could be longer, here’s my five most important offseason needs in order for Detroit to return, and hopefully go further, in 2025.

1. Add to the Rotation

Back in the spring a primary topic of discussion was having too many starters. Well, it did not take long before the Tigers had too few starters. Flaherty was traded, Casey Mize and Reese Olson dealt with injury, Matt Manning ultimately was on the outside looking in, and Kenta Maeda earned himself a demotion to the bullpen.

Heading into 2025 there are few guarantees, plenty of questions, and a strong need. I think the easiest way to paint the picture of the current rotation, instead of assigning numbers one through five, is to put these players in different buckets. This allows for some fluctuation.

A– The Ace or number two. Top end guys who have established themselves as just that. Not “has potential to be a top end start”, but players who have proved it.

B– The middle of the rotation, number three type. This bucket can include some projection, less establishment, and can flirt between between a number two to number four. Example would be the Flaherty signing, before we saw what he became in Detroit.