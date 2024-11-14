Five Things the Orioles Must Do to Remain Contenders in 2025

The Orioles offseason is officially underway. With the 2024 season concluded, teams must now look to next season. Until pitchers and catchers report in February, it is on the front offices to go out and improve their respective teams.

After being swept in the playoffs by the Royals, Orioles fans have to be reasonably disappointed. They entered the season among the favorites to win the World Series. However, they would find themselves getting swept for the second consecutive season.

The Orioles are now in the middle of what everyone assumed would be their competitive window. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are entering their prime. Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo have made their major league debuts. The time to compete is now and they need to prove that they should be taken seriously.

The front office has some work to do during this Orioles off-season. If they wish to show the league that they belong among the contenders, ownership and the front office need to send a message. Upgrading key positions and instilling faith in their young players is the way to do that.