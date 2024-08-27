MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Tuesday, August 27, 2024

What a day. For all those who tailed the Marlins win total future, we made five units in profit yesterday. In case you missed that from before the season, we cashed the Rockies ML to secure it yesterday. On top of it all, we hit the easiest over of our lives in Minnesota. We took the over 7.5, 9-1 after the top of the second inning.

The Marlins’ win total will not be factored into the record you see every day. I have a separate record for futures, so only two units will be subtracted from our number in the red. We still have more work to do; let’s get after it with my favorite play for Tuesday.

2024 Record: 107-110 (-6.73 U)

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Logan Webb (3.13 ERA) vs. Tobias Myers (2.87 ERA)

The Giants are favored in this matchup because Logan Webb is not only fantastic, but he’s on a heater. The Brewers are phenomenal at home this season, while the Giants are a well-below-average team on the road. The Brewer’s bullpen is a whole notch above the Giants, and the Brewers’ offense is better. Milwaukee is the better team, and they should win today even though the Giants have the advantage among these two starters.