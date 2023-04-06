Five Bold Predictions for the National League West

The biggest question mark on this team is going to be the lineup. They are really going to need young players like Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, and Jake McCarthy to show up. This is an offense that finished in the bottom third of the league last year in OPS and wRC+. Those numbers should improve with the promotion of Corbin Carroll, as well as the addition of a bat like Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Corbin Carroll stole back-to-back bases that Will Smith couldn't even make a throw on



He's gonna be a PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/hiyIXN19H8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2023

The addition of Gurriel Jr. was one of the most underrated moves of the offseason. While he doesn’t possess a ton of power, he hit .291 last year and does not strike out very frequently. The only player in this lineup with 300 at-bats last year and a batting average over .270 was Jake McCarthy. The addition of Gabriel Moreno, who has consistently hit for a high average in the minors, will help as well.

This was also a pitching staff that finished in the bottom third of the league last season in most categories, but things could begin to turn around this season. Zac Gallen is a Cy Young candidate, and Merrill Kelly is solid. They also have players like Brandon Pfaadt and Drey Jameson looking to make an impact. The one thing that is going to help this pitching staff the most is the defense behind it. This was the best defense in the league last season by Outs Above Average. With a defense that good, the pitching staff can afford to make a mistake here and there.

With the Phillies suffering from a bit of a World Series hangover, I think they’ll take a step back and the Diamondbacks will take advantage to grab a Wild Card spot.

Colorado Rockies

Prediction: Kris Bryant hits 40 home runs

Kris Bryant signed with the Rockies last year but only played in 42 games while struggling with injuries. During his first five seasons, Bryant was one of the premier hitters in all of baseball. A strong spring training has Bryant looking like he is ready to get back to being the player that we all know him to be.