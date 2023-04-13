Five Players Off to Shockingly Hot Starts At The Plate in 2023

Franchy Cordero, New York Yankees

After Cordero failed to make the Baltimore Orioles roster, it felt like a fairly insignificant deal when the Yankees signed Cordero to a split contract on the eve of Opening Day. But it’s now mid-April and Cordero is tied with Aaron Judge for the team lead in home runs (four), leads the Yankees with 11 RBIs and has a 1.133 OPS. This may very well turn out to be a flash in the pan for the 28-year-old, but it’s been an impressive one.

Roger Maris Jr. is on his way to New York to see Franchy Cordero pic.twitter.com/KPJu9wtBrh — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 12, 2023

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies

Stott posted a .735 OPS after the All-Star Break in his rookie season, a vast improvement over the .561 mark he finished the first half with. However, no one envisioned the former first-round pick having such a torrid start to his second season.

With the addition of Trea Turner, Stott has shifted from his natural position of shortstop to second base. And he’s also started to hit like his new double-play partner, posting multi-hit efforts in nine of his first 12 games. A year ago, Stott didn’t record his ninth multi-hit game until July 10.

The Phils are going to be A-O-K.

pic.twitter.com/7gu3cQIA3X — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) April 8, 2023

Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox

This one comes with an asterisk because Duvall is now on the injured list with a fractured left wrist. But we would be remiss not to mention the scalding-hot start that the veteran outfielder was off to after signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Red Sox.

Following an underwhelming campaign with the Atlanta Braves a season ago, Duvall was baseball’s best player through the first eight games of the season, slashing .455/.514/1.030 and already matching the 1.0 WAR that he posted the entirety of the 2022 season, per FanGraphs. Alex Cora and company will eagerly await his return.

Adam Duvall can’t be stopped right now! 😳 pic.twitter.com/tmxm9MMDXz — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2023

Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

Once one of the more intriguing prospects in baseball, Robles has gotten consistently strong marks for his defensive play over the past three seasons, but struggled at the plate. So it’s interesting to see him hitting .455 with an .855 OPS early in 2023.