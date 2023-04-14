Five Established MLB Stars off to Brutal Starts in 2023

Marcell Ozuna has two home runs for the Atlanta Braves in 2023. The only problem is that the veteran slugger has just one other hit in 36 total at-bats this season. It’s early, but the 32-year-old is slashing just .083/.195/.250, already having struck out 13 times.

Between being suspended after a domestic violence arrest and just general poor on-field performance, Ozuna’s four-year, $65 million deal has been a trainwreck. Ozuna earned said deal by tearing the cover off the ball in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, leading the National League with 18 home runs, 56 RBIs and 145 total bases. But in parts of three seasons since, the former Silver Slugger Award winner is hitting just .215 with a .663 OPS.

As it increasingly feels like the Braves may have to decide at some point just to eat the remainder of Ozuna’s contract and release him, here’s a look at five other stars (or former stars) who are struggling out of the gate in 2023.

Josh Bell – Cleveland Guardians

Despite his production falling off a cliff after being traded to the San Diego Padres in August, Bell still won a Silver Slugger Award in 2022 because he hit .301 with an .877 OPS in 103 games for the Washington Nationals.