Five Mocks Trades That Would Make Both Teams Better

The offseason has started fairly slow to this point, but that is not going to last for long. With the Winer Meetings on the horizon, the free agent and trade market will get hot soon.

With a free agent class featuring some high-end pitchers, a few impact bats, and a generally thin group of position players. With a handful of teams in need of a retool, many of the major moves this winter could occur via the trade market.

As we looked into the possibilities, I decided it would be fascinating to create a few trades that I could envision benefitting both sides. In some cases that means a deal that helps each team win in 2024 while in others it adds to one team while helping another build for the future.

Let’s dive into five deals centered around some of the biggest names who could be on the move. While the trade package could differ significantly for some, I think that the teams referenced in these deals are perfect trade partners for various reasons given the goal of each team.