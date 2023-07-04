Trades the New York Mets Could Make By Taking On Salary

If there is one thing we have learned about the New York Mets and how they operate under owner Steve Cohen, it’s that they are going to spend money at every turn to try to get an advantage. Whether that is splurging on free agents, or cutting bait on a struggling veteran on a big contract, money is clearly not an object when it comes to Cohen and the Mets.

Lately, we have seen this show it’s face rather boldly in the last two trades the Mets have made. First, they ate the remaining salary on Eduardo Escobar’s contract in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels to enhance the prospect return on a player who was barely playing in New York.

Yesterday, the Mets acquired a player to help their MLB roster, trading with the Seattle Mariners for reliever Trevor Gott. In exchange for acquiring Gott, the Mets also took on Chris Flexen, who had been designated for assignment by the Mariners a few days prior.

Flexen was pitching to a 7.17 ERA this season and was still owed $4 million on his $8 million salary for the season. The Mets took that dead salary off the Mariners hands and received Gott in exchange. Gott is coming off an injury but there is clearly some upside here for the Mets, which they are able to acquire without giving up any real prospect capital in return.