Five MLB Veteran Players Off to Concerning Slow Starts

José Abreu: 1B, Houston Astros

It increasingly feels like the Astros paid for past production when they signed Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million deal after nine tremendous years with the Chicago White Sox. The problem is Abreu was already entering his age-36 season when he joined the Astros, and he’s hit a wall with his second team.

Though he hit 18 home runs and drove in 90 runs in 2023, the former AL MVP posted career-worst marks in terms of batting average (.236), OPS (.680) and fWAR (-0.5) in 2023. 2024 isn’t off to a much better start, as Abreu has two hits in 28 at-bats (.077) and -0.4 WAR already.

Abreu posted just a .654 OPS against right-handed pitchers in 2023, and if his numbers don’t improve against righties in 2024, he may become a very expensive platoon player for manager Joe Espada.

Anthony Rendon: 3B, Los Angeles Angels

What’s there to say? Rendon is 2-for-27 to start the season. That’s coming off of three consecutive injury-riddled seasons, and him saying in Spring Training that baseball isn’t a priority for him. Well, so far, that’s pretty clear.

Anthony Rendon on if baseball is a top priority for him:



"It’s never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving."



🎥: @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/T7VMYyi9F1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 19, 2024

Rendon was once one of the better hitters in the sport, helping the Washington Nationals to win the 2019 World Series. But even during his time in D.C., he made it pretty clear that he didn’t love the game. Now that things aren’t coming as easily to him, it feels like he’s checked out.

The 33-year-old would probably be thrilled if the Angels designated him for assignment and released him once he cleared waivers. While the Halos would still owe Rendon $76 million over the next two seasons, there’s a case to be made for addition by subtraction, as manager Ron Washington tries to build a culture in Anaheim.