Five Future Closers Who Are Breaking Out in MLB Bullpens

No role is more volatile in Major League Baseball than that of a closer.

All eyes are on how the highest-leverage reliever performs in his role and whether he should be trusted to preserve a lead as soon as tomorrow.

Being a closer is both glorifying and demoralizing. It’s a job that every reliever in a major league bullpen is gunning for, since great closers are paid handsomely.

We’ve already seen some household names lose their grip on the job just a couple of months into the season. Raisel Iglesias of the Atlanta Braves has 232 career saves in 11 seasons, but an uncharacteristically poor performance early in the year led to his removal as closer.