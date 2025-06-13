Can Daniel Palencia Hold Down the Closer’s Role in Chicago?

Daniel Palencia's 2Ks in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/GgbfsHsyaL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 13, 2025

Palencia has found most of his success by locating his fastball high at the top of the zone. Coming in at 100 mph with 16 inches of IVB, batters often swing through the pitch or struggle to drive his velocity, making his plan of attack all the more successful.

via Baseball Savant

Above is a graphic from our friends at Baseball Savant showing Palencia’s opponents’ swing and miss by location. Fastballs high and breaking balls lower in the zone has been his recipe. So far, it has worked, and his 26.7% strikeout rate will absolutely play in high-leverage situations.

However, Palencia isn’t perfect. While he has the stuff to be effective, he still misses the zone at a high rate and allows plenty of contact. If his high fastball misses its spot, it can quickly become a meatball to opponents.

It’s also worth noting that Palencia’s five saves have come against the Marlins, Reds, and Rockies. More than half of his outings have come against teams that are .500 or worse, although he’s handled better teams as well. All this to say, we are still working with a relatively small sample that has not been bulletproof.

Will the Cubs Stick with Palencia?

Although I like Palencia and what he brings to the Cubs, I’m not sold on him getting the keys to the ninth without any questions. Giving him plenty of run right now is the right plan, though. The Cubs will see what he can do for the next month or so, gain more information, and head into the deadline feeling like they have a clearer picture of what they have and what they need.

Even with Pressly and Hodge as fall-back options, I think the Cubs will look to add a high-leverage reliever. Chicago has invested a lot of resources in this team, and I do not see them relying on Palencia and his limited success as a young pitcher come October. Sure, that opinion can change with time, but how comfortable are you with him for the playoffs?