Five Former All-Stars Who May Enter Forced Retirement in 2025

Former MLB All-Stars Who May Be Forced Into Retirement

Anthony Rizzo

Age All-Star Appearances (Most recent appearance) 2024 Slashline 35 3 (2016) .228/.301/.335

Rizzo is a legend in the north side of Chicago, but his production has fallen off a cliff since leaving. Once a consistent power threat, hitting 30 or more home runs in five of his MLB seasons, Rizzo managed to hit just eight long balls for the Yankees last season.

His .335 slugging percentage was the lowest of his career for a full season. To add to the pain, Rizzo’s Baseball Savant page is covered in blue, further indicating the regression from his former self.

Rizzo hasn’t hit above .250 since 2019, and his defense continues to decline as well, adding to the woes. While his role as a leader and plethora of experience could help him make a big league roster, it seems as if his times as an everyday player are limited.

J.D. Martinez

Age All-Star Appearances (Most Recent Appearance) 2024 Slashline 37 6 (2023) .235/.320/.406

Unlike some of the others on this list, Martinez is probably the most likely to find a home sometime soon. Being an All-Star as recently as 2023, he has shown the ability to slug, even as Father Time attempts to catch up to him.

However, last season with the Mets was a different story, hitting just .235 with 16 home runs. With a fWAR of 0.6, he showed that he was still slightly better than replacement level. For a DH, however, teams would probably look for a higher offensive output than what he did in 2024.

While his bat could still be useful in a part-time, platoon role, the demand for an aging, one-dimensional player is nowhere near what it used to be. Martinez could very likely be given one more shot, but if he doesn’t capitalize, it could be the end of the road for the long-time slugger.