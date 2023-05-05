Former Mets All-Star Matt Harvey Announces His Retirement

Earlier today, former Mets right-hander Matt Harvey announced via his personal Instagram that he was retiring from baseball, hanging up his cleats after spending over 11 years in professional baseball and parts of nine seasons at the big league level.

Drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Harvey made quick work in the Minor Leagues, skyrocketing through the farm system and later making his MLB debut on July 26th against the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 5 1/3 with three hits allowed, 11 strikeouts, and three free passes on route to zero earned runs and his first Major League win.

Over the course of six seasons with the Mets, Harvey would amass a 3.66 ERA through 109 outings with a 1.192 WHIP and a 8.6 K/9. He earned All-Star honors in 2013, while also helping the Mets postseason run in 2015, where he made four starts and allowing just nine earned runs through 26 2/3 innings on the mound.

New York would eventually lose to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series, with Harvey started the deciding Game 5. Harvey carried a shutout into the ninth inning, but ultimately allowed two runs that forced the game into extras, where the Mets lost in the 12th inning.