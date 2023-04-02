Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups and Streaming Options for Week 2

He has a great feel for the strike zone. He had 71 walks compared to 76 strikeouts in Triple-A last year and combined that with gap to gap power as well as 16 steals in 113 games. Vargas has already racked up seven walks in 12 plate appearances this year. Players with a profile like Vargas, where they keep strikeouts under control and walk at a decent clip with above average power upside have a very good record of translating into above average producers at the next level.

Although Vargas is currently listed as a first basemen only, he is the Dodgers everyday second baseman and will be getting second base eligibility within the week. Second base is one of the thinnest positions in fantasy making Vargas a must add in most leagues. If he’s out there, grab him.

Esteury Ruiz – OF – Oakland Athletics

Yahoo Ownership: 53%

Not everyday you can pickup the guy who might be the MLB leader in steals at year’s end. Esteury Ruiz is exactly that, and he provides more than just stolen bases. For background, Ruiz stole 85 bases across Double-A and Triple-A last year in what was one of the greatest displays of speed on a baseball field since Billy Hamilton.

Now you’re probably thinking, can he hit? The answer is: yes. He hit 16 homers last year and hit above .300 at every stop while carrying a walk rate above 10% and a strikeout rate below 20%. I’m not expecting the power to play up at the big league level, especially in the power-tapped Oakland Coliseum, but Ruiz will get on base enough to be a stolen base machine. He is another must-add.

Adam Duvall – OF – Boston Red Sox

Yahoo Ownership: 31%