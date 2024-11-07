Enrique Hernández Delights Dodgers Fans at Raising Cane’s

He took to the new gig with ease, hardly surprising for a player who regularly takes on new positions. This past season, Hernández played third base regularly for the first time in his 11-year career.

Raising the Roof

Photo Credit: Raising Cane’s

Fellow Dodger Mookie Betts worked a shift of his own at Raising Cane’s back in March. If possible, the crowd was even bigger and the cheers were even louder this time around.

Sure, that has a lot to do with the fact that the Dodgers won the World Series last week. But it also has plenty to do with Hernández himself. He may not be a perennial All-Star or a future Hall of Famer, but there is no denying his star power in Southern California.

When the Dodgers signed Hernández to a one-year, $4 million contract back in February, I wrote that they were taking advantage of a market inefficiency. My tone was perhaps a little tongue-in-cheek, but I meant what I said.

The veteran utility man was coming off one of the most challenging seasons of his career. His numbers perked up after a midseason trade from the Red Sox to the Dodgers, but even so, his 72 wRC+ in 2023 was his lowest since 2016. His defensive metrics – DRS, OAA, and DRP – had never been worse.

What’s more, the Dodgers had to offload another perfectly capable bench player, Manuel Margot, to make room for Hernández on the roster. At the time, one certainly could have argued they were better off keeping Margot or giving those bench reps to a younger, cheaper player.