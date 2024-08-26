Could Each League Have a Triple Crown Winner in 2024?

While Major League Baseball individual accolades are dominated by the likes of MVP Awards and Cy Youngs, one of the rarest of personal feats could be in play this year: the Triple Crown.

Not only is it possible someone will take home a Triple Crown in 2024, but it could happen in both leagues at the plate and on the mound.

There have been 18 batting Triple Crown winners since Paul Hines achieved the feat for the first time in MLB history in 1878. The last offensive Triple Crown went to Miguel Cabrera in 2012, the first winner since 1967.

When it comes to reaching the heights of the pitching Triple Crown, it’s happened a bit more frequently than its offensive counterpart. There have been 38 pitching Triple Crown winners since Tommy Bond first achieved it in 1877.