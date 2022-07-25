Fantasy Baseball: Week 15 Waiver Wire

The All-Star break has come and gone, and the focus now moves toward the trade deadline on August 2nd. A few trades have been made that impact fantasy value, and more are certain to come. We will have you covered on that throughout the next couple of weeks.

Before we reach the deadline, there’s still another week of fantasy baseball to focus on. I have four hitters and one pitcher to add for this week.

Leody Taveras – OF – Texas Rangers (31.6% ESPN)

2022 Stats: .326/.369/.526, 3 HR, 5 SB, 154 wRC+

Taveras feels like he’s been around for years, but is only 23 years old. We saw a flash of his tools and production for a stint near the end of 2021, and we are seeing a greater sample size in 2022. Taveras is playing every day in center and has been batting sixth, but recently moved up to fifth in the batting order.