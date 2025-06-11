5 Aging MLB Stars Who Look Like They Might Be Washed

Let’s face it, at some point, we all reach the age where we look “washed.” We may not want to admit it, but eventually the title comes for us all.

The same goes for professional athletes. Outside of a few very rare examples, these elite physical specimens will all see age catch up to them in one way or another, resulting in injury, decreased performance, or both.

Part of why baseball is great is that some of the best players can manage to play deep into their thirties and sometimes into their forties. MLB’s oldest player right now is 42-year-old Justin Verlander, who is still making starts out west for the Giants.

There are a number of these elder statesmen who are actually performing quite admirably, but there are others who, unfortunately, look to be falling into that dreaded “washed” category. Here are five players who appear to be firmly on the downswing of their careers.