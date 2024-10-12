Facing Dodgers in the NLCS Brings Mets Season Full Circle

To think this story took place in the same year as this one, where the Mets are set to host NLCS games against this same Dodgers team in a few days is absolutely mind-boggling.

The meltdown by Lopez turned out to be a turning point in the Mets season, as Francisco Lindor took the opportunity to hold a player’s only meeting after the loss and the front office set out to make serious changes to the roster following the game as well.

Looking back, the actions the Mets took across a 72-hour span at the end of May, charted the course for where this team would one day end up. On the cusp of one of the most improbable World Series runs in MLB history.

The Dodgers Mark Plot Lines in the Mets Season

The New York Mets started off the 2024 season going 0-5, looking like one of the worst teams in the game through the first week. They bounced back over their next 15 games, going 12-3, erasing their slow start to finish their first 20 games with a winning record of 12-8.

The Mets closed that 15-game stretch by winning six games in a row, with the final two of those wins coming against the Dodgers. The Mets took the first two games of the set in Los Angeles, but lost the final game 10-0.

Moreover, the Mets lost their starting catcher, as Francisco Alvarez tore ligaments in his thumb after stumbling on the bases. The injury would require surgery, and without him the Mets went on to lose six of their final nine games in April, before dropping 17 of their first 26 games in May.