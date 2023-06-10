Miles Mikolas Has Emerged as an Anchor in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation was one of the most talked-about subjects around the game over the first several weeks of the season. The Redbirds were playing terrible baseball, and substandard starting pitching was the primary reason why. Barely a week into April, fans were already begging the team to make a trade.

Here’s a taste of what the Just Baseball staff had to say:

The real problem the Cardinals have is one that fans have been screaming about for years. The starting rotation, as it stands, has been flat-out not good enough. Nick Picht, “Why Didn’t the St. Louis Cardinals Add an Ace This Offseason?”

The rotation is not on par with the rest of the serious NL contenders, and even with Wainwright back, it leaves something to be desired. Elijah Evans, “Early Season Panic Watch For Underperforming MLB Teams”

Then there’s the pitching rotation… Not a very stand-out group of names, if you ask me. Baseball fans everywhere are clamoring for them to make a trade of one of their plethora of outfielders for a front-end starter. Yet, here we are, still waiting for John Mozeliak to pick up the phone. Cristian Crespo, “Doomed From the Start: Where Do the Cardinals Go From Here?”

Flash forward to mid-June, and the Cardinals are still in the basement of the NL Central. They could still use some help in the rotation. They could still use an ace.

However, their starting pitching has actually been a whole lot better over the past few weeks. One might even call it… a strength?

St. Louis ranks twelfth in the majors in starting pitching fWAR since the beginning of May. Over the last 30 days, they rank fifth; over the last two weeks, they rank third. That sounds like a completely different rotation than the one we were ripping apart not so long ago.

The number one reason the rotation has been so much better is the work of one man: Miles Mikolas. The veteran has stepped up to be that top-of-the-rotation arm the club so desperately needed.