Why Now Is the Time for the Tigers to Deliver on Expectations
The Detroit Tigers have been disappointing their fans for a number of years, but they have the chance to deliver on sky-high expectations this offseason.
Disappointment is nothing more than expectations minus reality. What you think should happen, compared to what actually happens, leaves you with a feeling sadness or even anger. You experience disappointment of various degrees daily. Anything from the meal you cooked being mediocre to your spouse not being as interested in your favorite show. Daily occurrences are forgettable because they do not last long.
However, the Detroit Tigers have been disappointing fans for a number of years. That frustration has built up season after season but something different happened this past year. The value was turned and a bit of pressure was released once the Tigers magical run and playoff win gave you the best Tigers memory in years. What a feeling. And as you know, feelings can be one hell of a drug.
It’s Time for the Tigers to Add
After fans tasted a bit of victory, they were left wanting more. Why wouldn’t they? The reasons for optimism are there. A young core, a top tier farm system, a good staff, and a low payroll with room to grow. Fan interest has not been this high in roughly a decade. Now, it is time for the front office recognizing this shift, bottle that momentum, and compete for the divison and beyond.
We have become all too familiar with different word salads the front office uses to make excuses for a lack of investment. At times, they are right. Every offseason will not be the right time to be aggressive, rather that be in free agency or trade. However, the right time do take a risk in now.
I look to look at teams like the Tigers in terms of a “team life cycle” and where they currently are on this life cycle. Rebuild, window opening, time to add, time to think about the next rebuild, and so on. Detroit has a rare blend of young talent with team control, recent success, and room to spend in order to improve.
They are in a competitive window and, assuming a normal timeline, should not be in a position to even consider a rebuild for several seasons. You could say they are in life cycle stage of what should be a several season stretch where they can legitimately compete. In order to do so, additions need to be made.
There’s Little to No Excuse to be Cheap
I can walk through a bunch of different trade targets and free agent fits, but I think you have heard them all by now. Instead, I’d like to ask why not take the risk? What is a reasonable excuse the front office could use to convince fans they do not need a significant investment?
Despite their success last year, the roster needs a couple of upgrades. Sure, there are some young and promising players but hardly enough to go into 2025 feeling like a favorite. The Tigers have a below average payroll, even low for their standard, with pretty obvious needs – righty bat, first, third, or outfield. I’ll take two of three.
Even if the front office wants to pinch pennies they could trade from the farm to acquire upgrades who come at a lower cost (money wise) than a free agent. No matter which website you use, the Tigers farm system is ranked highly and have several options that teams would jump at the opportunity to acquire. With multiple avenues open, the excuse is not there.
You Have a Chance to Capture Fans
Right now the fanbase is in a position they have not been in for a decade. A taste of success and ready to jump on board and buy into the Tigers. A city that has latched on to the Lions of decades of mediocrity and awaken fans who have not been engaged for some time. There’s room for another cat in this city.
This is a team that produced top ten attendance numbers in the early 2010s. A fanbase that is hungry for successful baseball and ready to support this team. Some type of significant investment would only add to the buzz generated from last season and drive interest not only from fans who have left over the years, but younger fans who have never seen an established winner. Invest in your investment, show you are serious about capitalizing on the current cheap talent, and add a difference maker.