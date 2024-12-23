Why Now Is the Time for the Tigers to Deliver on Expectations

I look to look at teams like the Tigers in terms of a “team life cycle” and where they currently are on this life cycle. Rebuild, window opening, time to add, time to think about the next rebuild, and so on. Detroit has a rare blend of young talent with team control, recent success, and room to spend in order to improve.

They are in a competitive window and, assuming a normal timeline, should not be in a position to even consider a rebuild for several seasons. You could say they are in life cycle stage of what should be a several season stretch where they can legitimately compete. In order to do so, additions need to be made.

There’s Little to No Excuse to be Cheap

I can walk through a bunch of different trade targets and free agent fits, but I think you have heard them all by now. Instead, I’d like to ask why not take the risk? What is a reasonable excuse the front office could use to convince fans they do not need a significant investment?

Despite their success last year, the roster needs a couple of upgrades. Sure, there are some young and promising players but hardly enough to go into 2025 feeling like a favorite. The Tigers have a below average payroll, even low for their standard, with pretty obvious needs – righty bat, first, third, or outfield. I’ll take two of three.

Even if the front office wants to pinch pennies they could trade from the farm to acquire upgrades who come at a lower cost (money wise) than a free agent. No matter which website you use, the Tigers farm system is ranked highly and have several options that teams would jump at the opportunity to acquire. With multiple avenues open, the excuse is not there.

You Have a Chance to Capture Fans

Right now the fanbase is in a position they have not been in for a decade. A taste of success and ready to jump on board and buy into the Tigers. A city that has latched on to the Lions of decades of mediocrity and awaken fans who have not been engaged for some time. There’s room for another cat in this city.