Detroit Tigers 2025 Payroll Outlook

As you can see, this is a tiny payroll. Even if every single player is brought back from the list above, at their projected arbitration number, the Tigers would be at roughly an $88 million payroll, which would rank in the bottom three for 2023.

A payroll that low allows for multiple possibilities, assuming ownership is willing to spend to some extent. Tarik Skubal could be signed to a long term contract, but considering his agent is Scott Boras, it is more likely he hits free agency after the 2026 season. Riley Greene and others could be offered a pre-arbitration extension (like Keith) which would give them a higher salary now in exchange for delaying their free agent years.

With Maeda coming off the books after 2025, and Baez coming off after 2027, the Tigers do not have many contracts or guaranteed money tied up long term. However, that does not mean a spending frenzy will ensue this winter although an increase is likely.

Historical Trends

The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. If we want to get an idea of just how high the Tigers payroll could increase to, we need to look at where it has been in the past.

Yes, that turning point starting when Chris Ilitch took over is screaming off the page. This graph shows adjusted payroll, so the 2020 season is going to look funky. I should also note Miguel Cabrera’s contract accounted for $31 million per season throughout these years.

So, what does this tell us? In one way, Ilitch did not spend much since he took over.