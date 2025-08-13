Has Matt Shaw Earned Everyday Reps at Third Base?

The Cubs’ 3B Situation

In 2024, the Chicago Cubs finished 83-79, tied for second in the NL Central, and six games out of the NL Wild Card. A key contributor to this disappointing season was their lack of a dependable third baseman.

Third base was a revolving door in 2024. Eight players started games at the position. Christopher Morel started 74 before being shipped off to Tampa Bay for All-Star Isaac Paredes, who started 50.

Craig Counsel tried numerous other options at the hot corner, even running out Michael Busch for a game, but he was unable to find a suitable option. All of these players (besides Busch) combined for a -0.4 WAR for the Cubs in 2024, so it was clear that a change was in order for 2025.

Matt Shaw had a very impressive 2024 in two levels of minor league ball, and the Cubs made it clear they wanted him there on Opening Day 2025. They traded Parades along with Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith to the Astros in exchange for Kyle Tucker, and got rid of Miles Mastrobuoni, Patrick Wisdom, and Nick Madrigal, who all saw time at the position in 2024. All of this ensured that Matt Shaw would be able to prove why he should be the Cubs third baseman of the future.

Shaw’s Impressive Start

Shaw was selected with the 13th overall pick in the first round by the Cubs in 2023 out of the University of Maryland. In 2023, his first season in the minors, he came out swinging. He batted .357 with a 1.018 OPS across three levels of the minor leagues.

In 2024, he began in Double-A, and had he stayed hot. He put up a slash line of .279/.373/.478 in 86 games at Double-A. He was promoted to Triple-A and got even better, slashing .298/.395/.534 in Iowa. Seeing his impressive two-year stretch, the Cubs decided that he would be the opening day starter in the Tokyo Series against the Dodgers.