Bringing An “Edge,” Connor Norby Serving as Spark for Miami Marlins

That edge in the clubhouse is translating on the field as well, where, entering Thursday’s series finale at Coors Field, Norby has hit safely in his first nine games as a Marlin.

That’s the second-longest hitting streak to begin a stint with the Marlins in franchise history (trailing only the 12 games pieced together by Gary Sheffield in 1993 and Juan Pierre in 2003).

Norby’s eight extra-base hits through his first nine games are tied with Charles Johnson (April 2-14, 2001) for the franchise record in that department as well.

None of this is much of a surprise to Schumaker, who saw what Norby could do as a member of the Baltimore Orioles earlier this season when he took the Marlins deep on an opposite-field shot in south Florida.

Connor Norby dinger into the Orioles bullpen pic.twitter.com/qt6vSvJ5sd — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) July 25, 2024

“When you’re watching him and advancing him, you see the juice and the power is middle and the other way,” Schumaker said. “I don’t know how he does it, but he takes the inside pitch and he drives it the other way. And that’s really tough to advance, because a lot of teams want to pound inside because they know that he can go the other way. There are a lot of guys that can’t do what he does when he’s juicing balls for extra base hits the other way when it’s middle in. He’s very smart.”

What Schumaker saw before the Marlins landed him (and outfielder Kyle Stowers) in a trade deadline deal that sent Trevor Rogers to Baltimore is now coming to fruition in south Florida. In his first 35 plate appearances with Miami, Norby is slashing .344/.400/.688.