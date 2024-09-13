Late-Season Waiver Wire Pickups: Norby, Herz, Horwitz

To be honest, we should’ve seen this coming. Across 122 games at all three minor league levels, Norby put 29 balls over the fence while taking 16 bags and slugging .526. He continued this trend in 2023 with not as many home runs but a higher average (.290).

One reason I like him is the same as many professional general managers: The kid is flexible when it comes to playing the field. His eligibility at 2B, 3B, and OF makes him an attractive piece as we navigate the fantasy baseball playoffs.

DJ Herz – SP – Washington Nationals

Offense is way down in 2024, which could mean a couple of things. First, hitters could just be off. Hard to agree with that notion considering we saw much bigger offensive numbers as recently as 2023.

Second, pitchers could’ve gotten much better, or they could be getting luckier. It’s hard to tell. But I do know one thing: pitchers with a profile like Herz’s seem to be achieving great success in 2024.

Herz, who had mediocre stats in his minor league career, has found positive results in his first major league season. So far, he’s put up 93 strikeouts in just 75.1 innings with a 3.82 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

Better yet, the FIP supports what he’s doing, as it sits at 3.71. He doesn’t get a lot of support from his offense, and he’s only racked up a 3-7 record. However, if you’ve committed to picking up a Washington Nationals pitcher, the goal shouldn’t be gaining wins, but rather stabilizing your ratios and looking for K upside.