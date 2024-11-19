What Exactly Is the Rockies’ Plan for Getting Back to .500 and Beyond?

The end game for every professional sports franchise is to win a championship. One of the biggest challenges in that pursuit is simply making the postseason; figuring out how to do that can often be a lot harder.

It’s been six consecutive losing seasons for the Colorado Rockies. During that time, the front office at 2001 Blake Street in Denver has hinted at various plans for getting back to .500 and beyond. Each offseason since those consecutive playoff appearances in 2017-18 has been absent of grand proclamations about the club’s future.

This has led some to believe there is no tangible plan in place for climbing out from the basement of the National League. But some allusions to a strategic approach have been crafted in recent years. None, unfortunately, seem to fit.

Is it possible that Colorado is re-using a game plan that hasn’t worked for them in almost 20 years?