Washington Nationals: Dylan Crews talks approach, MacKenzie Gore dazzles

DENVER — If Dylan Crews was looking for a place to break out of his early-season offensive funk, Coors Field proved to be the perfect venue on Saturday.

Entering Saturday’s game with no extra-base hits on the campaign, Crews accounted for a pair of home runs and a double as the Washington Nationals held on for a 12-11 win over the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game set that was pushed back on Friday because of snow.

For Crews, however, it wasn’t just about the extra-base hits. It was about his power showing up in a blast to right-center.

Dylan Crews gets the @Nationals on the board with his first blast of the season! pic.twitter.com/gMv8eH2fk8 — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2025

“I think good things happen, or good things are happening with my swing and I’m driving the ball to right field,” Crews said on Saturday. “It’s kind of how I’ve been, really, my whole life, really, even in college, being able to drive to the right-center gap, and me and my hitting coaches have been working on it every day. So I’ll use this as momentum and keep going forward with this.”