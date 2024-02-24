Closer and rotation battles highlight Rockies early Spring Training

The Fight for Four & Five

A trade with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason brought in Cal Quantrill to form a professional corps with left-handers Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber. The club hopes the success he showed in September is real after suffering shoulder issues for parts of ’23. Utilizing a split-change that resulted in more strikeouts and weak contact during his final six starts produced a promising 2.76 ERA.

Dakota Hudson signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes incentives for another $1.5 million, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Between the guaranteed money and the second year of club control in 2025, he’s a strong favorite to earn one of the remaining rotation vacancies.

“We’re looking for starting pitchers who are capable of matching up with another starting pitcher and keeping us in the game. He has done that in the past with the Cardinals,” manager Bud Black said of Hudson. “You look at his winning percentage with the Cardinals — you can obviously pick out certain games where he was dominant. So he’s done it before.”

Injuries limited Hudson to 268.2 innings over the past four seasons following a breakout rookie campaign in 2019 when he finished fifth for National League Rookie of the Year Award. His 4.98 ERA last year came in only 81.1 innings. Still, that would have been tops amongst all 10 Rockies with at least five starts in 2023.

Ryan Feltner, Peter Lambert and Noah Davis remain the next best options for Black. Feltner took a vicious line drive off the head and suffered a skull fracture that sidelined him for four months before a triumphant return in September. The fourth round pick out of Ohio State in 2018 has a 5.82 ERA over 140.2 innings the past two seasons.

Peter Lambert has had his own unique set of injuries since seven frames of one-run baseball in his 2019 big league debut at Wrigley Field. Tommy John surgery in 2020 cost him the better parts of two seasons. He required PRP injections in 2022 before returning to some normalcy in 2023 with 109.0 frames between Colorado and Triple-A Albuquerque.