Was Nolan Jones a One-Hit Wonder, or Is He Back on Track?

Sure, Jones had struggled coming back from injury, but this is the same guy who went 20/20 a season prior with a 137 wRC+, and the Rockies ship him off for a utility guy who brought zero power and not much else to the table? Hence the dramatic reaction to the trade.

I’m sure you know where this is going. Freeman has gone on to slash .323/.404/.422 with the Rockies while Jones is struggling to breach a .650 OPS. The trade looked lopsided at this time and has done a complete 180 ever since. Which makes me wonder, is Nolan Jones a one-hit wonder?

Nolan Jones’ 2023 Breakout Season

Cleveland had essentially given up on Jones, a former top-100 prospect, as a 40-man roster crunch forced their hand into moving on. Jones’ first season enjoying Coors Field was a true breakout, slashing .297/.389/.542 with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in only 106 games.

Although Jones still ran a high strikeout rate thanks to a 32% chase rate, his eye for the zone helped fluff his on-base percentage, and his power that was promised finally popped. Jones posted an impressive 15.7% barrel rate while showing power to all fields.

We aren’t talking about cheap home runs, either. Moonshots. 10 of his 20 home runs were over 400 feet with six clearing the 450 mark. The power was impressive, but it was not the only attribute Jones brought. His speed allowed him to find added value while his arm in right graded out as one of the best in baseball.

The Rockies looked like they had found a core foundation piece in their rebuild. But was it real?