The Guardians’ Outstanding Bullpen Trio Is Still Rolling

During the 2024 MLB season, the Cleveland Guardians easily had the best bullpen in all of baseball. The unit finished with the best with baseball’s lowest ERA (2.57), highest fWAR (7.7), and highest strand rate (78.5%) while also topping the charts in HR/9.

They didn’t just keep runners from coming around to score, they also finished seventh in K/9 and fourth in BB/9. Point being, there was very little that that bullpen didn’t do almost perfectly.

Fast forward to the current campaign, and the Guardians’ pen has taken a drastic step backwards as a whole. Entering Sunday’s action, they’re 15th in baseball with a 3.80 ERA, but they make up for this a bit by being seventh in FIP and sixth in SIERA.

Throughout all of last year, there were three pitchers in particular that kept the bullpen afloat. This year, the same exact threesome is back in action and doing what they do best: dominating the opposition. Granted, one of them got off to a dreadful start, but he’s since turned it around and the club is back to boasting a legitimate three-headed monster at the back-end of their ‘pen.