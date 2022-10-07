MLB Wild Card Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Rays vs. Guardians, Phillies vs. Cardinals for October 7, 2022

The Phillies have had issues on the road this year winning games. They are one of a few teams in the playoffs that are under .500 on the road this season, finishing 40-41. At home, they have been fantastic, rocking a 47-34 record.

Against lefties at home this season, this Phillies offense ranks 18th in wRC+ at 105. On the road, where they haven’t been winning games, they have the number one wRC+ against southpaws. They have the number one OPS on the road against lefties, slashing .285/.359/.449 with a .808 OPS. They are one of two teams with a .800 OPS or above against lefties on the road, followed closely by the Braves.

While Jose Quintana has been fantastic for the Cardinals, it makes sense that he may be hit around a bit today. The Phillies can be prone to strikeouts; they can do significant damage if you are consistently in the zone against them without a wipe-out stage. He pitched once against them this season when he was on the Pirates. He threw 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, but the game ended 4-2 in extra innings. I have a hard time believing he delivers a shutout performance in this one on the second go-around.

The Cardinals have a solid bullpen following him, but it’s not among the best in the game. They have a 3.61 bullpen ERA this season, ranking 11th in baseball. By FIP, they rank 17th at 3.91. They have talented arms in the back end, led by Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley, but the middle is where the problems arise. If they can get seven innings from Quintana and then go straight to those two, it’s a done deal. But this is playoff baseball; that rarely happens.

While the Cardinals may have slight issues on the mound, I’m fully expecting this offense to show up. However, it would not be shocking to see Wheeler pitch well in the early goings. He’s dominated the Cardinals this season, throwing 14 innings while not allowing a run. This Cardinals offense does get a leg up at home, and while they are better against lefties, they hold the ninth-best wRC+ against righties at home. If the Phillies were at home, I’d be less confident in the Cardinals in this spot.

The Cardinals are one of six teams in the playoffs with at least 53 wins at home this year, rocking a 53-28 record. The Cardinals are also 40-41 on the road, but something about being at Busch Stadium behind those fans makes them extremely challenging to beat.