Fantasy Baseball 2025: Relief Pitcher Rankings

Doval was wild before he was taken out of the role, and you don’t want mayhem in the 9th inning, you want consistency and trustworthiness. Walker showed us both of those characteristics last season with a ridiculous sidearm delivery that netted him a 0.85 WHIP. It’s Walker’s job to lose.

10. Kirby Yates

Yates was quietly one of the most effective relievers in 2024. He filled in nicely at the back end of a Rangers bullpen that largely looked lost even in their 2023 World Series run.

Yates is a free agent, and after his elite performance closing in Texas, I would like to think he will be assigned the same role in his new city. If we knew his 2025 team, he’d probably be five spots higher on this list. Pay attention to his landing spot.

9. Mason Miller

It was often hard to focus on what was actually happening on the field during most Athletics games this past season. Despite the distraction of the team moving, Miller was one of the few bright spots in Oakland.

Now in Sacramento, nothing changes much for Miller. In fact, I see a positive change coming his way considering the young talent in this organization. With more wins come more saves. And when Miller gets the chance, almost every batter looks foolish against his stuff.

8. Félix Bautista

With many questions rising for the Baltimore Orioles offseason, there is one role that GM Mike Elias does not have to worry about anymore. After the Craig Kimbrel experience inevitably failed and Seranthony Domínguez was not much better, strong 9th-inning finishes were few and far between for the O’s in 2024.