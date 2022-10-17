Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, ALDS Game 5 Best Bet for October 17, 2022.

In Yankee Stadium on April 24, he threw three innings and allowed seven hits and six earned runs in a 10-2 loss for Cleveland. On July 2 at home, he allowed four earned runs over six innings in a 6-1 defeat. It’s been that kind of season for Civale, who’s rocking a 5.88 ERA on the road this season compared to a 3.80 ERA at home.

Civale has a home run issue. He’s allowing 1.33 home runs per nine innings which is not a good recipe against this potent Yankees offense at Yankee Stadium.

Similar to Quantrill, Civale doesn’t match up well against the Yankees. Pitchers like Bieber that get you to swing outside the zone, can give the Yankees issues. Pitchers like Quantrill and Civale who are around the zone with less than wipeout stuff often fall victim to the Yankees’ power to all fields. We’ve seen it twice with Quantrill, a better pitcher than Civale.

Following Aaron Civale will be… Shane Bieber? It’s currently unclear how the Guardians will go about following Civale. They have most of their better bullpen arms rested and ready to go. That includes De Los Santos, Stephan, Karinchak, and Clase. An incredible unit of arms that should lock down the later innings. I do think the Yankees strike quickly against Civale for an early lead but then the scoring comes to a halt.

Jameson Taillon will get the ball for the Yankees, whose current 2022 playoff ERA is INF. “INF” means infinity, meaning he could not record an out before allowing two earned runs on Friday. He didn’t get crushed, he just got a taste of what the Guardians have been doing to most pitchers throughout the season. They don’t cut your head off; they slash you with a butter knife until you bleed out.

I’ve written about 600 articles this year about who the Guardians like to face. They want four-seam/slider pitchers trying to get you to chase outside the zone. The Guardians don’t chase and wait for you to hang one in the middle of the zone. They are like cheetahs lying in the grass. They could probably outrun you, but they wait until you finally give in and drink water from the lake before chasing you down.