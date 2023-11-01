Cincinnati Reds Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Need: Frontline Starter (No. 3 or higher)

A common debate amongst Reds fans, should the Reds add a starting pitcher. Not only do they need to add one, I’d say it is the number one offseason priority for me.

When you look at the current options, how many do you think could be an ace?

How about a top two in a rotation? I’d say Hunter Greene could be, then debate settles in. Nick Lodolo is rarely healthy, Andrew Abbott showed a ton of promise, but struggled down the stretch. Graham Ashcraft was up and down, Connor Phillips is not there yet, and Brandon Williamson is a solid four or five.

When you look at the teams that made the playoffs, especially the ones that advanced, most have at least two frontline starters. A guy you can trust to give the ball to in an elimination game. Adding a pitcher with some experience and success would make me feel much better about this rotation while also helping the depth. Let’s be honest, you need about eight starting pitchers to get through the season, adding one to this mix will not be an issue.

I do not see the Reds being in the mix for the very top of the market. If they are, Jordan Montgomery would be my choice but I see him having a lot of interest and landing a bigger deal than most expect. If they go towards a second tier starter, Luis Severino would be a risky deal that could pay off. Injuries have held him back, but the talent is there. The question becomes is he more of a 3-5 starter at this point or could he find the frontline form?