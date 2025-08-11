Chase Burns is Flashing Ace Potential for the Cincinnati Reds

The Good

If you have watched Burns pitch, even if only for an inning, you notice his fastball. A novice eye can tell that his four-seamer is different, and batters would agree. Not only does Burns throw 100 mph, but it comes with 18 inches of induced vertical break which gives it that “rising” imitation that you often hear about.

Some Chase Burns strikeouts on fastballs pic.twitter.com/mXzZnEgmc0 — Claiborne Snowden (@Clay_sno) August 10, 2025

As you can see in the video above, the ball jumps out of Burns hands and batters struggle to catch up to his velocity. Part of the reason why Burns has been effective is because of his command. Although he doesn’t always hit the catchers glove right where he puts it, dotting the black and throwing a pitch just outside of the zone is exactly what he needs to do to be effective.

Often times we see pitchers with high velocity fastballs spray the pitch leading to too many uncompetitive pitches and high walk numbers. He still needs to do so with more consistency, but that will come with time.

Attacking the top of the zone has been his been a key to unlocking the best version of himself. The high fastball, with 18 inches of induced vertical break, looks great to batters out of the hand but they often swing under it, or pop it up.

Via Baseball Savant

You can see how Burns has used the top of the zone with his fastball to get swing and miss, but it also sets up his slider. Raising the eye level of a batter with 100 mph fastball only to break off a slider that starts in the zone and dart away from righties causes fits. The bottom right corner of the image above shows how effective his slider can be to force batters to chase.