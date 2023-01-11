2023 Cincinnati Reds Starting Rotation Outlook

The 2022 season did not yield much excitement for Reds fans. Losses piled up, and familiar faces were traded away. The 2023 season is looking like more of the same. However, the rotation could have more intrigue.

Headlined by two former top-10 picks, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, the pitching rotation is beginning to come into form. The third rookie, Graham Ashcraft, flashed moments of excellence proving he can be a useful arm going forward. A few pitching prospects have a path to earn innings as well, joining last season’s rookie crop.

A learning curve is usually part of the development and growth cycle. But what we saw from the three rookies in their first year gives Reds fans reason to be excited.

How will the Reds rotation look in 2023?