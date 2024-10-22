Cincinnati Reds 2025 Payroll Outlook

I know that’s a lot of numbers and could be confusing. Long story short, the Reds are in a pretty good spot contract wise. None of the players in their last year of arbitration (about to hit free agency) are a must to keep around long term. Plenty young and talented players are not yet to arbitration and come at cheap number.

As much as we would all like to see an Elly De La Cruz long term deal, I would say it is not likely.

The only candidates I could see inked to a multi-year deal are Tyler Stephenson and Nick Martinez. Catchers are hard to find and the Reds could lock up Stephenson, buying out his arb 2 (2025) and arb 3 (2026) seasons in exchange for additional years. Martinez, 34 years old, could decline his option and test the open market if the Reds do not explore additional years.

As for the options on other players, the Reds could look to get creative with Junis to lower his number in 2025. France is unlikely to return at his number, and Espinal is a toss up, in my opinion. Pagan will likely accept his player option.

For this exercise, I’ll assume Wynns, France, and Maile do not return, and the other players do. I’ll also set Martinez at his projected market value of $18.7 million and Junis at his projected value of $4.3 million. I should note the qualifying offer for Martinez would be just over $21 million if the Reds elect to go that route.

Assuming arbitration numbers, options, and pre-arbitration retention, the Reds will be at about $103 million in payroll entering the offseason, give or take a few million.