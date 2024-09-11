Five Things the Reds Must Do to Become Contenders in 2025

September is one of the best months. Temperatures start to drop, football returns, and playoff races start to heat up. Except for the Reds, who have struggled to make September a vital month far too often. This campaign for the Reds was pretty much the standard of recent years.

More downs than ups leaving the team on the outside looking in.

However, this is not a team spiraling towards a sell off rebuild. Despite the teams record and underwhelming season, a few foundation pieces are cemented on this roster for years to come suggesting reasonable….hope.

Hope, noun, a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. A word Reds fans have an uncomfortable familiarity with. A word that leads many to roll their eyes after years of hope turning into disappointment. It’s time for some change.