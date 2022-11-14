2023 Free Agent Profile: Christian Vásquez

Christian Vásquez’s Path to Free Agency

Christian Vásquez was drafted by the Red Sox in 2008, just a couple months ahead of his 18th birthday. He excelled as a defender straight away, but his bat took a little more time to blossom. Eventually, however, Vásquez showed just enough promise at the plate to earn a major league call-up in mid-2014.

He had a solid rookie season, showing off his talents behind the dish and hitting just enough to get by. Unfortunately, he was unable to build off that momentum the following year, as he lost the entire season to Tommy John surgery and the subsequent recovery period.

Vásquez returned in good health in 2016, but his bat struggled to keep up with major league pitching. He was eventually demoted to Triple-A, where his offense picked up once again. He looked even better the next season, hitting .290 with a .735 OPS in 99 games with the Red Sox. In 2018, however, he was a disaster at the plate, hitting just .207 with a .540 OPS.

This up-and-down, hot-and-cold pattern has been the story of Vasquez’s career. He has the ability to be a great offensive catcher, but he is prone to lengthy, debilitating slumps. And while he is a good fielder behind the plate, he’s not so good as to fully compensate for his cold streaks. When he’s hitting, he’s an above-average backstop. When he’s not, well… he’s not.

The 2022 season was more of the same for Christian Vásquez. He got off to a terrific start in Boston, hitting .282 with a .759 OPS and 110 OPS+. He was one of the better hitting catchers in the league. After a midseason trade to Houston, however, his bat seemingly disappeared, specifically his power and plate discipline. He still hit for a .250 average, but his on-base percentage dropped by 49 points and his slugging percentage dropped by 124. According to FanGraphs, he was worth -0.1 WAR during his time with the Astros.

Nevertheless, he heads into free agency as one of the best catching options available. Willson Contreras is the crown jewel of the catching market, but after him, Vásquez looks like the best option out there. He should draw interest from plenty of teams.