Top 10 Most Underrated 2023 MLB Free Agents

When the free agent window opens, it is natural to look straight at the top of the board and dream about what it would be like for an Aaron Judge to enter the middle of your favorite team’s lineup. Or imagine now reigning AL Cy Young Justin Verlander taking the mound on Opening Day.

We have spent plenty of time focusing on the top of the free agent class over the last few weeks, profiling each of our top 20 free agents and ranking our top 50. Today though, we wanted to take a look at some of the more underrated players on the market. Veteran guys who can still fill big roles, without requiring long-term commitments or hefty salaries.

Last year, the New York Yankees signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year, $32 million contract. He went on to hit 32 home runs and drive in 75. After he opted out of the second year of that deal, the Yankees wasted no time this offseason signing him to another, keeping last year’s underrated addition in pinstripes.

Zack Greinke signed a one-year, $13 million deal to return to Kansas City last offseason. Considering his veteran impact on a young staff, as well as the 26 starts he made while pitching to a 3.68 ERA, you can say that was money well spent.