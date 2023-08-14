Chris Young Masterclass: How the Rangers Became a Contender

The Texas Rangers have been a revelation this year, putting it altogether to become one of the best teams in the American League and a clear World Series contender. When people look at the success the Rangers have had, a big credit is given to their aggressive approach in free agency, signing top tier talent in each of the last two winters, including Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom.

Their smaller acquisitions like the signings of Jon Gray and Nathan Eovaldi, amongst other moves, have panned out brilliantly as well. Combine their free agent efforts, with a budding young core of former top prospects and you got a really great ball club.

Ranger GM Chris Young has impacted this ball club at every step. He has acquired top talent, traded for the right guys, and raised a top-tier farm system. He has been the orchestrator making the decisions who has put this team in position to succeed.

Chris Young’s Vision for the Texas Rangers

Let’s start this by looking at the MLB debut of a young Princeton pitcher on August 24th, 2004. It was a tough first four years for this rising pitcher, he had been traded around, and this was his third professional team to represent, and it wasn’t the best start.