Five Best Trade Fits for Blue Jays’ Chris Bassitt at the Deadline

Chris Bassitt is, quietly, one of the most steady pitchers baseball has to offer. Since the start of the 2019 season, Bassitt is 66-36 with a 3.43 ERA and 3.89 FIP across more than 860 innings pitched. He’s done that while pitching for three teams in entirely different markets: the Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

The second season of a three-year, $63 million deal with Toronto has gone well for Bassitt individually, as he has a 3.71 ERA across 20 starts. It hasn’t gone as well for the Blue Jays, who are in last place in the AL East and a clear seller as the July 30 trade deadline approaches.

To what extent Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins will be willing to sell could determine how interesting of a trade deadline this is. The team has long been rumored to be willing to sell players on expiring contracts.

Rentals like LHP Yusei Kikuchi, DH Justin Turner and catcher Danny Jansen will almost certainly be dealt. Kikuchi and Jansen have already come up in trade rumors this summer.