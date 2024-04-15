Chris Bassitt’s Looking to Get Back on Track For the Blue Jays

Bassitt has made a career of not only having a unique arsenal of pitches (his Baseball Savant page details the eight pitches he uses during the course of a season), but also being able to keep batters constantly guessing because of his ability to mix them up.

Last season, in his first year with the Blue Jays, he tied for the American League lead with 33 starts and logged a 3.60 ERA/4.28 FIP/1.175 WHIP while facing a AL-high 826 batters and placing 10th in AL Cy Young voting.

With a varied pitch mix and MLB hitters having more data than ever at their disposal, I asked Bassitt about his game plan heading into a matchup and how much the “feel” he develops in the bullpen before the game may change that.

“I’d say at this stage of my career, I kind of have a good idea what’s working, what’s not working before the game starts,” Bassitt told me. “Obviously, there are some outliers. Sometimes when you think you have a pitch, it’s really good. Then all of a sudden you show up that day, it’s not there. But overall, I’d say you kind of walk into that start knowing what’s good and what’s bad and just go from there.

“I don’t try to focus on trying to keep them all super sharp. It’s more so just making sure they’re usable, so to speak. So, yeah, it’s definitely easier in the aspect of I can mix speeds and I can mix locations. I can mix kind of shapes of what you like or don’t like.”

Chris Bassitt:

All the various pitches hide the fact that he leans on his sinker quite a bit.



Example: Generated 18 outs last start vs ATL with it!



Stat: Opposing hitters 0-for-their-last-35 vs Bassitt sinkers until the groundball to Chapman (that should have been an error). pic.twitter.com/Nffz13HJ9i — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) May 17, 2023

While Bassitt may have a variety of pitches at his disposal, his sinker has been the pitch he has thrown the most not only this season (44.9 percent of the time) but also the most since 2018. However, batters are hitting .321 against it this season compared to just .220 last season.