The Cubs’ Hitters Have Wasted a Great Season From Their Pitchers

Yet, as the season went on, it became clear the Cubs were not the team they were expected to be.

What exactly went wrong in 2024? Well, there have been plenty of problems, but the team’s lack of success has a lot more to do with hitting rather than pitching.

The Cubs’ Pitching Has Dazzled in 2024

As mentioned, the Cubs have been excellent on the mound this season. Their rotation has been a thing of beauty. For one thing, the Cubs have two aces on their team in Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.

With those two followed by Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon, the Cubs have a solid top four in the rotation. Their fifth starter spot has been iffy all year with Jordan Wicks getting injured twice, but still, the starting rotation has usually given the Cubs a chance to win.

Combined no-hitter for the Cubs!!!



Shota Imanaga led the way to the 18th no-hitter in Chicago Cubs history🔥pic.twitter.com/CvvXxLycdY — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 5, 2024

Steele, Imanaga, Assad, and Taillon have a 3.20 ERA through a combined 559.1 innings pitched this season. These four pitchers have carried the rotation all year, and the Cubs are 56-43 when one of them takes the mound.

With these four pitchers serving up the backbone of the Cubs rotation heading into next season as well, there is plenty of reason for excitement.